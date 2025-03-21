Austin Peay State University Names Keashla Marengo as First Director of Career Success Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has hired Keashla Marengo as the inaugural director of its newly established Career Success Center, where she will lead strategic initiatives to enhance career development opportunities and strengthen employer engagement across the university.

Marengo joins Austin Peay State University from the University of Miami, where she served in leadership positions at the Toppel Career Center, most recently as director of Employer Engagement and previously as associate director of Career Readiness.

“Keashla brings exceptional vision and leadership to this critical role,” said Dr. Leonard E. Clemons, vice president for Student Affairs at Austin Peay State University. “Her appointment aligns perfectly with our division’s strategic plan, emphasizing career development as a key priority under our ‘Engaged Experience’ goal. Her expertise will be instrumental in preparing our students for successful transitions from academia to meaningful careers.”

The Career Success Center (formerly Career Services) represents Austin Peay State University’s deepened commitment to student career outcomes and employer relationships. Under Marengo’s leadership, the center will implement data-informed strategies to enhance student career readiness while building stronger connections with employers and alumni.

“We are beyond blessed to have Keashla at Austin Peay State University leading our new Career Success Center,” said Dr. Christopher A. Clarke, assistant vice president for Community Belonging & Success . “Her extensive experience in career services and employer engagement makes her uniquely qualified to elevate our career development initiatives. Her collaborative approach and innovative mindset will transform how we prepare students for professional success while strengthening our connections with industry partners.”

Marengo has already begun implementing her vision, prioritizing relationship-building with her team and university leadership during her first two weeks on campus.

“I’m thrilled to join Austin Peay State University and lead the Career Success Center during this exciting time of transformation,” she said. “One of the things that drew me to APSU is its intentional focus on career development and the strong foundation already in place. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Clarke, university leadership, faculty, employers, and the broader community to create a dynamic center that empowers students to achieve their professional aspirations.”

The Career Success Center’s mission is to help students successfully transition from academia to the workforce by providing professional and personal growth resources that lead to lifelong career satisfaction. The center offers comprehensive career development services, including resume workshops, personalized advising, and industry-specific career fairs.

For more information about the APSU Career Success Center, visit www.apsu.edu/careers or contact csc@apsu.edu .

