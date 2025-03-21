49.7 F
Austin Peay State University Track and Field has strong start at Yellow Jacket Invitational

By News Staff
Madelyn Kocik Lands Third in Long Jump for Austin Peay State University Track and Field on Opening Day in Atlanta. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldAtlanta, GA – Junior Madelyn Kocik placed third in the long jump to highlight Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s first day of Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, Friday, at George C. Griffin Track. 

Kocik’s 5.39-meter leap placed third out of the 25-player field and was the second-furthest of her outdoor career, trailing only a 5.45-meter leap last season while she competed for Houston Christian (3/21/24).

In addition to the Portland, Texas’ performance, the Governors collected four Top 15 finishes on the opening day of Georgia Tech’s meet, with Emmani Roberts placing 14th in the long jump (5.04M) and Seven Pettus earning 15th in the 100-meter dash with a spring of 12.316. Pettus’ mark bested teammate Gabrielle Hoskins by just one-thousandth of a second. Emma Tucker rounded out APSU’s Top 15 performances with an 11.19-meter shot put.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares to participate in eight events tomorrow to conclude the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Ja’Kyah Montgomery and Myra Eriksson begin the day’s events with the high jump and pole vault, respectively, with both events beginning at 11:00am CT.

Saturday Lineup

High Jump (11 a.m.): Ja’Kyah Montgomery
Pole Vault (11 a.m.): Myra Eriksson
Triple Jump (11 a.m): Emmani RobertsJa’Kyah MontgomeryDenim GoddardMadelyn Kocik
Discus (11 a.m.): Chloe PetersonMarcia DejesusEmma Tucker
4×100-Meter Relay (12 p.m.): Gabrielle HoskinsAlijanae ColeSeven PettusGabrielle Miller
400-Meter Dash (12:45 p.m.): Amani Shariff, Isis BanksShaniya DavisJaedyn Stalnecker
200-Meter Dash (2:05 p.m.): Busiwa Asinga, Talin Segree, Mia McGeeAlexis Arnett
4×400-Meter Relay (2:45 p.m.): Alexis ArnettMia McGeeBusiwa AsingaTaylin Segree

