Austin Peay State University Track and Field has strong start at Yellow Jacket Invitational

Atlanta, GA – Junior Madelyn Kocik placed third in the long jump to highlight Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s first day of Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, Friday, at George C. Griffin Track.

Kocik’s 5.39-meter leap placed third out of the 25-player field and was the second-furthest of her outdoor career, trailing only a 5.45-meter leap last season while she competed for Houston Christian (3/21/24).

In addition to the Portland, Texas’ performance, the Governors collected four Top 15 finishes on the opening day of Georgia Tech’s meet, with Emmani Roberts placing 14th in the long jump (5.04M) and Seven Pettus earning 15th in the 100-meter dash with a spring of 12.316. Pettus’ mark bested teammate Gabrielle Hoskins by just one-thousandth of a second. Emma Tucker rounded out APSU’s Top 15 performances with an 11.19-meter shot put.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team prepares to participate in eight events tomorrow to conclude the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Ja’Kyah Montgomery and Myra Eriksson begin the day’s events with the high jump and pole vault, respectively, with both events beginning at 11:00am CT.

Saturday Lineup

High Jump (11 a.m.): Ja’Kyah Montgomery

Pole Vault (11 a.m.): Myra Eriksson

Triple Jump (11 a.m): Emmani Roberts, Ja’Kyah Montgomery, Denim Goddard, Madelyn Kocik

Discus (11 a.m.): Chloe Peterson, Marcia Dejesus, Emma Tucker

4×100-Meter Relay (12 p.m.): Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus, Gabrielle Miller

400-Meter Dash (12:45 p.m.): Amani Shariff, Isis Banks, Shaniya Davis, Jaedyn Stalnecker

200-Meter Dash (2:05 p.m.): Busiwa Asinga, Talin Segree, Mia McGee, Alexis Arnett,

4×400-Meter Relay (2:45 p.m.): Alexis Arnett, Mia McGee, Busiwa Asinga, Taylin Segree