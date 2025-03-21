Clarksville Gas Department Begins Natural Gas System Maintenance in Sango

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas Department (CGW) recently began a maintenance project in the Sango area for Global Positioning System (GPS) mapping and monitoring of the natural gas system.

Identifiable Gas Department personnel are present in neighborhoods and around businesses to locate and identify existing natural gas infrastructure on weekdays during daylight hours over the next 2-3 months.

The goal is to GPS the complete natural gas system where needed for an improved and more efficient method of safely locating underground utility infrastructure for any future repair or improvement work.

Announcements for new work locations will be available online at www.clarksvillegw.com and published through normal outlets as the GPS maintenance progresses through the system.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the Clarksville Gas Department at 931.645.7422 during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00am. to 4:30pm.

