Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On March 7th, 2025, at approximately 9:04pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a robbery at Walgreens, located at 1460 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A black male, approximately 5’11” tall, wearing a dark brown jacket, brown pants, and a blue shirt, entered the store and loaded a basket with several items.

The suspect then indicated to employees that he had a firearm before leaving the store with the stolen merchandise.

Video surveillance captured images of the suspect, and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information or has any additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Steinlage at 931.648.0656, ext. 5472.