APSU Men’s Golf Adds JUCO Standout Jack Dyer for 2025-26 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key has added a third junior college golfer to the Governors 2025-26 roster with the addition of Garden City Community College’s Jack Dyer, Friday.

“I’m excited to have Jack joining our class of 2025,” said Key. “Jack brings a lot of national experience with him from the junior college level. He’s going to make an immediate impact on our team on and off the course, and I can’t wait to get him to Stacheville!”

A native of Paphos, Cyprus, Dyer has spent the past two seasons at Garden City CC, where he was an individual qualifier for the 2024 NJCAA Men’s Golf National Championships as a freshman. Dyer finished tied for 26th at the 2024 NJCAA National Championship after shooting two-over 286 at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Also during his freshman season, Dyer earned 2024 Kansas Jayhawk Community College All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition after posting a 73.5 scoring average. He ranked 65th nationally and ninth in his region in the NJCAA during the 2023-24 season.

As a sophomore this season, Dyer has posted a 72.2 scoring average in 19 rounds played with two individual top-three finishes. Dyer is currently ranked as the No. 14 player nationally and the No. 3 player in his region in the NJCAA this season.

Before attending Garden City CC, Dyer prepped at Berkshire College Of Agriculture in Maidenhead, England. Dyer joins Central Alabama Community College’s James Baker and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s John Mark Mills as the Govs’ third junior college addition for the upcoming season.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.