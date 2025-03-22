53.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 22, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis Travels to Jacksonville for Conference Showdown with North Florida
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Travels to Jacksonville for Conference Showdown with North Florida

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Continues ASUN Play with Road Test Against North Florida, Sunday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Continues ASUN Play with Road Test Against North Florida, Sunday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis continues Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Sunday noon CT matchup against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-7, 0-2 ASUN) fell 6-1 to Drake on Thursday. Glen Arnet earned the APSU Govs’ sole singles win with his 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) win over Logan Tomovski on the fifth court. 

North Florida (6-12, 3-0 ASUN) lost to Ryder 4-3 on Friday at the UNF Tennis Courts. The Ospreys secured the doubles point but only won singles matches on courts two and four. 

This will be the third all-time meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with UNF leading 2-0. The last matchup was a 7-0 UNF win in Clarksville on April 7th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous article
Tennessee Department of Revenue Hosts Free Business Tax Deduction Webinar on March 25th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information