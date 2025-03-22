APSU Men’s Tennis Travels to Jacksonville for Conference Showdown with North Florida

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis continues Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Sunday noon CT matchup against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-7, 0-2 ASUN) fell 6-1 to Drake on Thursday. Glen Arnet earned the APSU Govs’ sole singles win with his 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) win over Logan Tomovski on the fifth court.

North Florida (6-12, 3-0 ASUN) lost to Ryder 4-3 on Friday at the UNF Tennis Courts. The Ospreys secured the doubles point but only won singles matches on courts two and four.

This will be the third all-time meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with UNF leading 2-0. The last matchup was a 7-0 UNF win in Clarksville on April 7th, 2024.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.