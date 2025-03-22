Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Battle Ohio State in NCAA Second Round Showdown

#20 Tennessee (23-9 | 8-8 SEC) vs. #15 Ohio State (26-6 | 13-5 Big Ten)

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 | 7:00pm CT / 8:00pm ET

Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center | TV: ESPN

Columbus, OH – No. 5 seed and No. 20-ranked Tennessee women’s basketball (23-9) will face No. 4 seed and No. 15/13-ranked Ohio State (26-6) in second-round action of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday at 7:00pm CT (8:00pm ET) in Columbus, Ohio.

The Lady Vols and Buckeyes will face off at OSU’s Schottenstein Center in a Birmingham Regional 3 contest televised on ESPN and carried on Lady Vol Network radio stations as well as audio-streamed on UTSports.com.

Tennessee is coming off a dominating performance vs. No. 12 seed South Florida in the NCAA First Round on Friday night, hitting a Lady Vol NCAA Tournament-record 16 three-pointers and forcing 24 turnovers to cruise past the Bulls, 101-66.

In addition to hitting the No. 2 all-time total of treys in NCAA Tournament history and carding a UT tourney best with that mark, the Lady Vol bench posted a season-most 54 points, while the Big Orange limited USF’s reserves to only three (ties lowest by a foe in 2024-25).

The Lady Vols have been led all year by Talaysia Cooper, a member of the John R. Wooden, Naismith and Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Watch Lists and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. The All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive Team selection puts up 16.8 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 3.2 apg. and 3.0 spg. and shoots 45 percent from the field. Cooper has 12 20+ scoring efforts in 2024-25 after carding 20 vs. USF.

Also averaging double figures are fifth-year guard Jewel Spear (13.0 ppg., 76 3FGs), junior forward Zee Spearman (11.5 ppg., 6.0 rpg.), junior guard Ruby Whitehorn (11.4 ppg.) and senior point guard Samara Spencer (10.6 ppg., 4.7 apg., 63 3FGs).

Ohio State is coming off a 20-point win over No. 13 seed Montana State, 71-51, on Friday night, out-working the Bobcats 44-14 the paint, forcing 26 turnovers and shooting 50.9 percent from the field. The Buckeyes are led by All-American honorable mention selection Cotie McMahon, who averages 16.5 ppg., followed by Jaloni Cambridge (15.3), Chance Gray (12.3) and Taylor Thierry (10.3) also in double figures. Former Kentucky standout Ajae Petty is right behind at 9.4 ppg. and leads the team at 7.3 rpg.

This marks the 14th all-time meeting between these programs, including the third time in as many seasons, with UT leading 10-3 in the series but dropping the past two contests.

Broadcast Details

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Brooke Weisbrod (analyst) will have the call for ESPN.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play and Jay Lifford serving as studio host.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or the schedule on UTSports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

Air-time generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The winner of Sunday night’s game between the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team and Ohio State will advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 in Birmingham next weekend. Tip times and TV information for contests in the Birmingham 3 Regional will be announced later.

If it advances, UT’s contests will be available on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.