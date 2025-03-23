APSU Women’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Decision to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2 to North Florida on Sunday at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (4-11, 0-3 ASUN) did not claim the early doubles point, taking losses on courts one and three.

Sophia Baranov and Pauline Bruns picked up two singles victories on courts one and five.

Baranov took a 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6) win over Laurie Barendse on the first court. On the fifth court, Bruns defeated Gabby Goyins 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles