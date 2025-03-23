68.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 23, 2025
APSU Women’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Decision to North Florida

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short in 5-2 Loss to North Florida. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2 to North Florida on Sunday at the UNF Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (4-11, 0-3 ASUN) did not claim the early doubles point, taking losses on courts one and three. 

Sophia Baranov and Pauline Bruns picked up two singles victories on courts one and five. 

Baranov took a 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6) win over Laurie Barendse on the first court. On the fifth court, Bruns defeated Gabby Goyins 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Isabel Oliveria/Nicole Alfaro Solis def. Denise Torrealba/Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-2
  2. Laurie Barendse/Anslee Long and Luca Bohlen/Sophia Baranov, unfinished at 6-5
  3. Gabby Goyins/Aryana Bartlett def. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel, 6-3

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Laurie Barendse, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6)
  2. Aryana Bartlett def. Denise Torrealba, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-3)
  3. Nicole Alfaro Solis def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 6-1
  4. Anslee Long def. Luca Bohlen, 6-4, 7-5
  5. Pauline Bruns def. Gabby Goyins, 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8)
  6. Jasmine Makela def. Elena Thiel, 6-2, 6-1
