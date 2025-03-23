Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shut Out by North Florida in Conference Match

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (4-8, 0-3 ASUN) did not take the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. On court two, Jean Deloziere and Joao Portugal defeated Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet, 6-1. Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-4 to Lorenzo Messina and Gianluca Filoramo on court three.
North Florida (7-12, 4-0 ASUN) took singles victories on courts one through seven.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts Tennessee State for a Wednesday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results
Doubles
- Bruno Vietri/Andreas Scott vs. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub, unfinished at 4-5
- Jean Deloziere/Joao Portugal def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-1
- Lorenzo Messina/Gianluca Filoramo def. Giovanni Becchis/Lucas Ranciaro, 6-4
Singles
- Andreas Scott def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-1
- Bruno Vietri def. Giovanni Becchis, 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)
- Youssef Labbene def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-0
- Jean Deloziere def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-4, 6-1
- Chase Heanley def. Glen Arnet, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
- Lorenzo Messina def. Javier Tortajada, 6-3, 6-2