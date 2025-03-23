Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shut Out by North Florida in Conference Match

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell 7-0 to North Florida, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-8, 0-3 ASUN) did not take the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. On court two, Jean Deloziere and Joao Portugal defeated Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet, 6-1. Giovanni Becchis and Lucas Ranciaro fell 6-4 to Lorenzo Messina and Gianluca Filoramo on court three.

North Florida (7-12, 4-0 ASUN) took singles victories on courts one through seven.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts Tennessee State for a Wednesday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles