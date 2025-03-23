48.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 23, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track and Field Earns Two Podium Finishes to...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field Earns Two Podium Finishes to Cap Yellow Jacket Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Madelyn Kocik, Ja'Kyah Montgomery Shine as Austin Peay State University Track and Field Wraps Up Yellow Jacket Invitational. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Madelyn Kocik, Ja'Kyah Montgomery Shine as Austin Peay State University Track and Field Wraps Up Yellow Jacket Invitational. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned two third-place finishes to highlight its final day of Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jacket Invitational, Saturday, at George C. Griffin Track.

Madelyn Kocik earned her second Top 3 performance of the weekend after posting an 11.85-meter triple jump that was within three-tenths of a meter of Kennesaw State’s second-place finisher. Ja’Kyah Montgomery also earned a Top 10 finish in the event with a personal-best 11.28-meter leap, finishing second.

Prior to her mark in the triple jump, Montgomery also earned a PR in the high jump, finishing sixth with a 1.55-meter mark.

Concluding the day’s field events, Chloe Peterson posted a career-best 37.57-meter hurl in the discus throw to finish 12th and pace APSU in the event.

Off to the track, Austin Peay State University’s 4×100-meter relay team of Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, Seven Pettus, and Gabrielle Miller earned a four-place finish with a time of 46.78 seconds, best competitors from Lipscomb, Alabama-Birmingham, and Mercer.

Austin Peay State University had a pair of Top 15 and personal-best marks in the 400-meter dash, as Tayla Upshaw and Isis Banks posted times of 57. 83 and 59.34 to finish ninth and 13th, respectively.

Taylin Segree led a quartet of APSU Govs competing in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.25, while Busiwa Asinga was just a tenth of a second behind her at 25.36. 

The Govs’ final competitors of the meet came with Alex Arnett, Segree, Asinga, and Mia McGee teaming to earn a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay.

Follow The Govs on Socials

For news and updated throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University track and field season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team participates in Alabama-Birmingham’s Spring Invitational, March 28th-29th, at the UAB Track and Field Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 23rd–27th, 2025
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information