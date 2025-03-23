Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Returns to Action at Lipscomb’s Nashville Invitational

Clarksville, TN – For the second time this spring, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at The Nashville Invitational hosted by Lipscomb, Monday and Tuesday, on The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Jacksonville, Lipscomb, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,210-yard course. Belmont, Butler, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Eastern Washington, Houston Christian, Iowa, Longwood, Morehead State, Tennessee State, Washington State, and Western Michigan round out the 16-team, 91-player field.

Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee with a 74.29 scoring average, which ranks second on the team. Scutt also leads the Governors with a counting score in all 17 rounds played this season and five rounds at even or under par.

Jillian Breedlove is next on the tee for Austin Peay State University and leads the team with a 74.07 scoring average. Breedlove ranks second on the team with a counting score in all 14 rounds she has played and four rounds at even or under par this season. In addition, Breedlove is the only Governor to shoot in the 60s this season, with a low round of 68 at Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational.

Maggie Glass is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs at The Nashville Invitational. Glass ranks third on the team with a 77.18 scoring average, 13 counting scores in 17 rounds played, and three rounds at even or under par this season.

With a 78.24 scoring average this season, Kaley Campbell is fourth in line for the Govs. Campbell has a counting score in 12 of 17 rounds played and has two rounds at even or under par this season.

Finally, Abby Hirtzel rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay with a 78.47 scoring average. Hirtzel has a counting score in 11 of 17 rounds played and has recorded one round at even or under par this season.

Additionally, Abby Jimenez and Autumn Spencer will compete at The Nashville Invitational as individuals. Jimenez has two appearances as an individual this season and has recorded an 81.00 scoring average. Spencer has made three appearances for the Govs – with two as an individual – while recording an 81.44 scoring average and one round at even or under par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Houston Christian, North Alabama, and Western Michigan for the first two rounds of The Nashville Invitational, which begins on Monday with an 8:00am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.