Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 23rd–27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The week ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County will feature a mix of active and calm weather, starting with showers and thunderstorms before transitioning to sunny and mild conditions.

While temperatures will fluctuate, highs will generally stay in the 60s and 70s, with cooler nights. A slight chance of rain returns later in the week, but overall, pleasant spring conditions will dominate.

Sunday will bring a wet and stormy afternoon, with showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after 1:00pm. Highs will reach around 70 degrees, with gusty south-southwest winds up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts could vary, with heavier downpours possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms will persist, mainly before 9:00pm, before clearing out. Temperatures will drop to a low of 43 degrees as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be a much calmer and sunnier day, with highs near 66 degrees. A west wind at 5 to 10 mph may bring occasional gusts up to 20 mph, adding a slight breeze to an otherwise pleasant day.

Monday night will see increasing cloud cover, with temperatures cooling to around 45 degrees. Winds will be light, becoming calm as the evening progresses.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. A light south-southeast wind will shift westward in the afternoon, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 46 degrees. A northwest wind of around 5 mph will help keep the night cool but relatively calm.

Wednesday will bring another sunny day, with a high near 66 degrees. A west-northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the mild temperatures.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to 41 degrees. Winds will become calm, allowing for a cool but comfortable night.

Thursday will continue the sunny trend, with highs reaching around 69 degrees.

Thursday night will introduce a slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, though skies will remain partly cloudy. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees.

The week will begin with storms but quickly transition into a stretch of mild and sunny weather, making for enjoyable spring conditions. By the end of the week, a slight chance of rain returns, but overall, temperatures and conditions will remain favorable.