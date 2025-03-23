Hopkinsville Community College Announces Pathfinder Day Sessions for Summer & Fall Enrollment

Hopkinsville, KY – Registration for summer and fall 2025 classes is underway at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). HCC will host several Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions for both current and new students, including two Saturday sessions on April 5th and May 17th. – Registration for summer and fall 2025 classes is underway at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). HCC will host several Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions for both current and new students, including two Saturday sessions on April 5th and May 17th.

Pathfinder Day sessions will all be held in the Administration Building on the Hopkinsville Campus.

Session dates are:

Tuesday, March 18th, 11:00am-1:00pm

Thursday, March 27th, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Saturday, April 5th, 9:00am-11:00am

Monday, April 14th, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Wednesday, April 23rd, 11:00am-1:00pm

Saturday, May 17th, 9:00am -11:00am

Thursday, May 29th, 4:00pm-6:00pm

Students will be able to meet with an advisor on-site to register in classes. Staff from financial aid, admissions, records, and student billing will be available to ensure students have completed all enrollment tasks for a successful start.

No appointment is required to attend Pathfinder Day enrollment sessions.

Students who register in a minimum of 6 credit hours will be entered to win prizes.

Register for Fall Classes:

Echo Dot ($50 value) | Register by Sunday, March 30th to be entered. Drawing to be held Mon., March 31st, 8:30am

Printer ($150 value) | Register by Wednesday, April 30th, 4:30pm to be entered. Drawing to be held Thurs., May 1st, 8:30am

iPad ($300 value) | Register by Sunday, May 18th to be entered. Drawing to be held Monday, May 19th, 8:30am

Register for Summer Classes:

Headphones ($80 value) | Register for a Summer class before May 27th. Drawing to be held Tuesday, May 27th, 8:30am

*To win a fall prize, student must register in at least 6 credit hours. All prizes are subject to taxation and may impact financial aid packages.

For more information, email janice.jones@kctcs.edu.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.