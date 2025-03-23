Tennessee’s Spring Adventures: Festivals, Nature Escapes, and Unique Experiences

Nashville, TN – Spring flowers bloom welcoming warmer weather, outdoor experiences for nature lovers, live music, art and festivals for every occasion, including chocolate gravy.

Here’s a look at what’s new and happening this season in Tennessee. Get some fresh air, take a road trip and find additional spring travel inspiration.

New Attractions, Exhibits and Experiences

Memphis – Elvis Presley’s Graceland unveiled the Elvis: Dressed to Rock exhibit, featuring a stunning floor-to-ceiling display showcasing Elvis’ iconic stage jumpsuits.

Knoxville – The Outlandish Adventure Festival (May 2nd-3rd) transforms Ijams Nature Center into a dynamic playground for thrill-seekers, nature lovers and families with paddleboard yoga, biking, hiking, bird watching, kayaking, art maker tents, live music and a movie night.

Sevierville – Skyland Ranch‘s Wild West-themed area called Wild Frontier has a multi-story ropes attraction and The Wagon Wheeler, a swing ride that twirls guests hundreds of feet above the Parkway.

Pigeon Forge – Located at the Mountain Mile, the immersive Scooby-Doo Mystery Putt (open May 8th) features two themed mini-golf courses, a gem mine, a candy shop and a clubhouse.

Celina – Downtown Celina debuts its Chocolate Gravy Festival March 22nd. Indulge with the chocolate gravy contest, chocolate pie and biscuit contest, live music, street vendors, a cruise-in and quilt show.

Nashville – The Pinnacle (open March 2025) is a new, state-of-the-art music venue within Nashville Yards, a booming cultural mixed-use district for music, shopping and art.

Shelbyville – Enjoy the thrill of high-speed kart racing at Music City Kartplex, a 34-acre premiere outdoor motorsports entertainment complex for amateur and competitive kart racers.

Upper Cumberland – “Waterfalls For All“ helps visitors with handicap accessibility, drive-up viewing, easy-hikes, free all-terrain wheelchair reservations and pet-friendly trails at Burgess Falls State Park, Rock Island State Park, Cummins Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park.

Clarksville – Clarksville’s African American Legacy Trail expands, now featuring more than 40 stops, honoring the people and places that have shaped medicine, business, government, music, art, culture and education, including Wilma Rudolph and stories at Fort Defiance.

Hollow Rock – The Moo Crew is excited to meet you at Lavender Kisses Farm. Meet and feed adorable miniature cows, take a wagon ride, stroll through the lavender field, enjoy lavender lemonade and visit the charming gift shop for unique treasures.

New Hotels and Places To Stay

Memphis – With a lively past as a hotel, bathhouse, bordello, nightclub and recording studio, Hotel Pontotoc reopens Mid-April as a luxury boutique hotel with historic charm. Stop into the hotel’s basement bar, The Dame, for craft cocktails and live music on the garden patio.

Nashville – Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville in the vibrant Gulch neighborhood features 210 rooms, a fitness center, flexible common spaces and an all-day coffee and cocktail lounge, Café Between. Separately, The Gilmore, opening in April 2025, will be 12 South’s first full-service hotel with a courtyard, open-air rooftop, contactless check-in and check-out, in-room dining and services like IV therapy.

Yuma – Get up close and personal with kangaroos, giraffes, sloths and even a rhino at Southland Safari, which features cabins, guided tours and hands-on adventure.

Waynesboro – A beautiful getaway retreat, The Bridges, features the world’s only double-span natural bridges. This local, family-owned business offers affordable accommodations and activities to allow guests to explore the beauty of the bridges without compromising on quality or comfort.

Manchester – The Broken Banjo RV Park is a wonderland of waterfalls and caves, fantastic formations and bountiful wildlife. Enjoy camping and glamping options, swimming, splashing, fishing, lawn games and campfires perfect for stories and songs.

Chattanooga – Drury Hotel at Hamilton Place (now open) offers 210 guest rooms, free breakfast, evening snacks, and easy access to nearby shopping at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

Gatlinburg – The Timber at Holly Branch is a whole-log boutique hotel within walking distance of trolley stops and attractions, 12 rooms and suites and an on-site restaurant.

Sevierville – Experience unparalleled luxury in the historic downtown at The Davis, perfect for large gatherings with 9and 6-bedroom retreat options, steps away from local restaurants.



Pigeon Forge – Country Cascades, Tennessee’s largest waterpark resort, is home to Braxton Beaver’s Shipwreck Bay Waterpark, a fully immersive, indoor water wonderland. Discover a shipwreck with the Forest Friends, soar on thrilling water slides, frolic amid the splash pads and relax at the lagoon.

??Felling Festive?

Pigeon Forge – The Winter Wonder Lagoon at The Inn at Christmas Place features beautiful waterfalls like Frosty Falls and Candy Cane Cascades, a year-round hot tub at Gumdrop Grotto, relaxing Lagoon Landing, Lazy Reindeer River, Sleigh Ride Slide and Holly Jolly Hangout.

New Restaurants, Retail and Music Venues

Memphis – Bao Toan Kitchen & Bar, a new Vietnamese spot coming to Crosstown Concourse, pairs Vietnamese dishes with unique cocktails in spaces surrounded by vibrant hand-painted murals.

Nashville – From the owners of Asian-inspired, wood-fired restaurant, Noko, comes sister-restaurant Kase X Noko, with an intimate cocktail bar and 14-course tasting menu featuring handcrafted nigiri and hand rolls.

Columbia – Whiskey Alley Saloon, located in the heart of downtown, invites visitors and locals alike to experience coastal Mediterranean cuisine with local produce, craft cocktails and a dedicated wine list.

McMinnville – The Local on Morford fuses traditional southern flare with contemporary cuisine, features a craft cocktail lounge and indoor/outdoor seating. Be sure to check out the gourmet grilled cheese.

Sparta – Farmer’s Storehouse is an organic co-op flour mill and bakery with custom flours, local produce and meat, handmade cooking utensils, cookbooks, a small bakery and tea shop – supporting local farmers and crafters. Don’t miss the cinnamon rolls.

Chattanooga – The new venue coming to the Southside, Monospace, will offer a unique dining experience where music transitions with each course of your meal. After dinner, the space transforms into an after-party bar.

Knoxville – Potchke Bagel’s second location is now open in West Knoxville. The original location of the Jewish deli and kosher restaurant downtown was named one of USA Today’s best restaurants in 2024.

Gatlinburg – Adventure meets flavor at Taco Trail. Dig into the “Hiker Trash Nachos,” queso mac & cheese and margaritas whether you’re hiking the Smokies or strolling downtown Gatlinburg.

Sevierville – Downtown has new places to dine like D? (Dough) Pizza & Pasta or Buffalo Breakfast Co. Satisfy your taste buds, then explore the vibrant murals and interpretive history downtown.

Kingsport – Ole Crow Tavern in the heart of downtown features a smokehouse bar and restaurant, unique and traditional cocktails, award-winning wings, meat platters, steaks and special dishes.

Bulls Gap (May 30th-June 19th – Midfield Lavender Farm hosts U-Pick events Thursday-Sunday. Each ticket includes homemade lavender lemonade or a lavender sachet, access to lavender field for photos, a wildflower trail, porch, gift shop and equipment for cutting fresh lavender bundles.

New Bars, Breweries, Distilleries, Wineries and Spirits

Memphis – Bar Limina, coming spring 2025, plans to bring in mixologists from around the country for bar takeovers, providing ever-changing sips and experiences.

Pulaski – Common John Brewing Company will open its new location this spring, bringing local flavor, craft beer and community to Pulaski. Common John recently won eight medals at the Tennessee Championship of Beers, including a prestigious second place Best of Show.

Lynchburg – Company Distilling will open its newest location in the heart of whiskey country May 16 with tastings, tours, cocktails, mocktails and company-brewed beer.

Gatlinburg – Old Mountain Wine Company launches its new Friends of the Smokies dry wine collection in early April. Guests can unwind on the patio, play cornhole, listen to live music, sample wine or the new cocktail bar.

Milestones

Nashville – Play ball and celebrate 10 years of the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park with fireworks, special giveaways and fan-favorite theme nights like Star Wars™ and Harry Potter™.

Pigeon Forge – Dollywood marks its 40th anniversary with a new stage show, drone and fireworks display, live shows, art, festival treats and special events like the I Will Always Love You Music Festival.



Dayton – 100 years ago, the town of Dayton captured the world’s attention with the Scopes Trial. Visit the centennial exhibit at the Scopes Trial Museum and special events from March-July.

New Or Popular Spring Events

Linden (March 21st-22nd) – More than 150 regional and local artists show off their talents at the Blooming Arts Festival featuring glass art, woodwork, painting, chainsaw carving demonstrations, live dance performances and food vendors. Stop in at the Commodore Hotel & Café for a made-from-scratch lunch.

Nashville (Now-April 13th) – Love is in the air as 250,000 blooms come to life during Cheekwood in Bloom. Take a photo with artist Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture, enjoy the Beer Garden, live music, food trucks and watch as the Color Garden awakens by keeping an eye on the Tulip Tracker.

Dyersburg (April-October) – Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free live music with friends and family during Pickin’ at the Park, the first Thursday of the month at the charming Pocket Park downtown.

Knoxville (April) – Art and adventure collide for Dogwood Arts, an annual month-long event each April with a live art competition on Market Square, art festival, Chalk Walk, art vendors, children’s activities, performing arts, live music and hiking.

Beersheeba Springs (April 4th-6th) – Trails & Trilliums offers guided hikes in South Cumberland State Park, nature-themed presentations, native plant sale, workshops and exhibits, a hootenanny and cookout Friday and a Wine & Wildflowers happy hour, dinner and reception Saturday night.

Cleveland (April 5th) – The Hot Slaw and Art Y’all Festival in downtown Cleveland includes a cooking competition of the unique side dish and topping, live music, artist exhibitors, pop-up street performances, family games, contests and food vendors.

Chattanooga (April 5th) – The free, family-friendly Chattanooga Outdoor Festival at the Historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens expands into Station Street, and showcases the city’s vibrant outdoor scene with breakout sessions and workshops on sustainability, live music, kids’ zone and activities.

Shady Valley (April 10th-11th) – The Shady Valley Festival of Quilts celebrates the art and tradition of quilting. This year also features a new exhibit “Fancy and Frugal: Quilts of the Great Depression.”

Granville (April 11th-12th) – Historic Granville’s Mayberry I Love Lucy Festival transports you back in time with look-a-like contests, tribute artists, dinner theater and musical performances, car show and cruise-in.

Clarksville (April 12th) – Historic Collinsville opens its season April 12th. Visitors can meet with reenactors performing home front chores, learn about the science behind butter churning, sample period foods and drinks and take guided tours of the pioneer settlement.

Goodlettsville (April 15th-17th) – Heritage Days allows guests to experience life on the frontier and witness skilled demonstrations in blacksmithing, leatherworking, woodworking, working with fibers and cooking.

Brownsville (April 25th-27th) – Hatchie Bird Fest includes photography walks, butterfly and wildflower-focused hikes, special speakers, demonstrations and conservation projects, perfect for seasoned birders and beginners alike.

Dickson (April 26th) – The Arts, Reads & Tunes Festival is a vibrant celebration of books, literary experiences, exhibits, local art, theater, and music at the War Memorial Building.

Trenton (April 27th-May 3rd) – The Teapot Capital of the World presents its Teapot Festival with ceremonial lighting of the teapots, music and fireworks, a parade, arts & crafts show, antique car exhibit, chocolate extravaganze and street dance.

Memphis (May 2nd-5th) – RiverBeat Music Festival takes place at Tom Lee Park overlooking the great Mississippi River, just steps away from Downtown Memphis and Beale Street. This year’s headliners include Missy Elliott, The Killers and Benson Boone.

Portland (May 9th-10th) – The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival will feature a concert with Bizz & Everyday People headlining, fireworks, vendors, live music, 5K walk/run, pancake breakfast, carnival, kid’s area, magic shows, Robocar demonstrations and a parade.

Kingsport (May 17th) – Racks by the Tracks downtown at the Kingsport Farmers Market features live music, bbq cook off, beer and wine tastings, 10K/5K races and fun activities.

For more inspiration, check out these spring and summer festivals in Tennessee.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.