APSU Women’s Golf in Striking Distance After Two Rounds at Hermitage

Old Hickory, TN – Led by Erica Scutt in fifth place and Jillian Breedlove in ninth place, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a team score of 598 and is in fourth place after two rounds at The Nashville Invitational, hosted by Lipscomb, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course, Monday.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a seven-over 295 in the first round before carding a 15-over 303 in the second round. The Governors are four shots behind third-place Butler and six shots behind Washington State and Iowa, who are tied for first place after 36 holes.

Washington State’s Hannah Harrison and Cal State Fullerton’s Louis Dahl are tied for the individual lead at one-under 143 after two rounds.

After opening the tournament with a one-under 71 – tied for the best round of the day by a Gov – Scutt shot a two-over 74 in the second round and finished the day tied for fifth with a score of one-over 145. Breedlove also shot a one-under 71 in the first round before posting a four-over 76 in the second round to finish the day tied for ninth with a score of three-over 147.

Abby Hirtzel also posted a pair of counting scores for the Governors, shooting a four-over 76 in the first round and five-over 77 in the second round to finish the day tied for 20th with a score of 151. Maggie Glass also recorded two counting scores for Austin Peay, shooting a five-over 77 in the first round and six-over 78 in the second round to finish tied for 44th with a score of 155.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay, Kaley Campbell shot an 81 in the first round before carding a six-over 78 in the second round.

While playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer shot four-over 76 in the first round and five-over 77 in the second round to finish the day tied for 32nd with a score of 153. Spencer’s 36-hole score of 153 is the best opening 36-hole score of her collegiate career.

Freshman Abby Jimenez also played as an individual, opening the tournament with a four-over 76 before shooting an 82 in the second round to finish the day tied for 56th with a score of 158.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Butler, Iowa, and Washington State in the final groups of the third round of The Nashville Invitational, which begins with a Tuesday 8:00am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

