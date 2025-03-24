Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Rolls Past Ohio, Set for Semifinal Clash with Seton Hall

South Pittsburg, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team kicked off the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate with a decisive 4.5-1.5 match-play victory over Ohio, Monday, at Sweetens Cove Golf Course and will advance to take on Seton Hall in the winner’s bracket semifinals on Tuesday.

Freshman Parker Elkins kicked things off for the Governors, routing Ohio’s Sheil Iyer, 5&4, in the first match of the afternoon. The victory marked the first match-play win for Elkins’ in his collegiate career.

The Bobcats scored their only full point of the contest in the second match, with Ohio’s Carson Trafford beating Michael Long, 3&1. The third match was the only to be halved, with Grady Cox and Ohio’s Matt Daulton finishing tied after 18 holes.

With the score tied 1.5-1.5, Reece Britt beat Ohio’s Nathaniel Gray Lamont, 2&1, to pick up the first of three-straight match wins for Austin Peay. With the victory, Britt also improved to 6-0-1 in match play during his APSU career.

Seth Smith was the next Governor to put a point on the board, beating Ohio’s Will Kates, 1Up, to push the score to 3.5-1.5 and secure the overall win for Austin Peay State University. Finally, Patton Samuels battled back from three down on hole No. 10 to pick up a 1Up win over Ohio’s Sam Hogan and give the Govs a 4.5-1.5 win in their first-round match.

With wins in their first-round matches, Smith improved to 3-0 and Samuels improved to 2-0 in match play during their APSU careers.

After Monday’s win against Ohio, Austin Peay State University is set to take on Seton Hall in the semifinals of the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate on Tuesday at 11:00am. The winner of Tuesday’s match will advance to the championship match to take on the winner of Miami (Ohio) and Murray State.

Round I Results

Austin Peay def. Ohio, 4.5-1.5

Parker Elkins def. Sheil Iyer (Ohio), 5&4

Carson Trafford (Ohio) def. Michael Long, 3&1

Grady Cox & Matt Daulton (Ohio), Halved

Reece Britt def. Nathaniel Gray Lamont (Ohio), 2&1

Seth Smith def. Will Kates (Ohio), 1Up

Patton Samuels def. Sam Hogan (Ohio), 1Up

Miami (Ohio) def. Belmont, 4-2

Murray State def. Bowling Green, 6-0

Seton Hall def. Northern Kentucky, 5-1