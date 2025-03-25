APSU Baseball’s John Bay Earns ASUN Player of the Week After Powering Govs to Perfect Week

Clarksville, TN – Redshirt senior outfielder John Bay hit three home runs and had nine RBI over five games, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 5-0 record last week and a series sweep over Central Arkansas and was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Bay, a Shattuck, Oklahoma product, batted .450 (9-for-20) over the course of five games last week, hitting three home runs and tallying nine RBI. In the Govs’ midweek at Tennessee Tech (March 18th), he went 3-for-4 at the plate, including two home runs and three RBI. It was his first multi-homer game since the Alabama A&M game last season (April 30).

The Govs returned home to play Southern Indiana (March 19th), where he went 3-for-4 again at the plate. He hit another home run with a double while tallying three more RBI.

Bay batted .250 during the ASUN series at Central Arkansas but was a key contributor for the Govs’ offense, getting a handful of timely hits that helped lead Austin Peay State University to the 3-0 series sweep. It was the first time the Govs have swept a 3-0 series on the road since 2022 when Austin Peay State University defeated UT Martin.

Bay currently ranks fourth nationally in runs scored, with 38 total. He also ranks in the top 10 in 11 ASUN offensive categories, which include slugging, OBP, OPS, runs scored, hits, RBI, doubles, triples, home runs, at-bats, and walks.

Bay and the rest of the Governors return to the field Tuesday, March 25th, with a 6:00pm contest against Tennessee Tech in a midweek rematch at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

