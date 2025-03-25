Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Drops Semifinal Tiebreaker, Set for Third-Place Match vs. Murray State

South Pittsburg, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tied with Seton Hall, 3-3, in the match-play semifinals of the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at Sweetens Cove Golf Course but dropped the tiebreaker to the Pirates and will take on Murray State in the third-place match on Tuesday.

After splitting the six individual matches, the match between Austin Peay State University and Seton Hall was decided by a holes-won tiebreaker, which gave the Pirates a 13-8 edge. The Governors will take on Murray State, Tuesday; the Racers also tied in their semifinal match with Miami (Ohio) before dropping the tiebreaker.

Parker Elkins got the Governors on the board in the first match of the afternoon, beating Seton Hall’s Luke Nolan, 3&2. Elkins improved to 2-0 at the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate and 2-1 in match play during his APSU career.

The Pirates got on the board in the second match, with Eli Shah beating Michael Long, 4&3. In the third match of the day, Grady Cox was one down on hole No. 15 before rallying to pick up a 2Up win over Seton Hall’s Will Hennessee on the 18th hole.

Seton Hall was able to tie the score in the fourth match, with David Lally beating Reece Britt to even the score at 2-2. In match No. 5, the Pirates’ Patrick Kahanek beat Seth Smith, 3&1, to secure a share of the match for Seton Hall.

Finally, Patton Samuels posted a 3&2 win over Seton Hall’s George Fricker to tie the match at 3-3 before the Pirates advanced to the championship match with a tiebreaker decision.

Austin Peay State University is set to take on rival Murray State in the third-place match of the Sweeten’s Cove Intercollegiate on Wednesday at 9:00am. The Governors beat the Racers, 6-4, in the Battle of the Border Match Play, February 8th.

Clippd will have live scoring for the event. For news and updates, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Day II Results

Seton Hall tied Austin Peay, 3-3 (Seton Hall wins tiebreaker)

Parker Elkins def. Luke Nolan (SHU), 3&2

Eli Shah (SHU) def. Michael Long, 4&3

Grady Cox def. Will Hennessee (SHU), 2Up

David Lally (SHU) def. Reece Britt, 6&5

Patrick Kahanek (SHU) def. Seth Smith, 3&1

Patton Samuels def. George Fricker (SHU), 3&2

Ohio def. Northern Kentucky, 3.5-2.5

Belmont def. Bowling Green State, 6.0-0.0

Miami (Ohio) tied Murray State, 3-3 (Miami wins tiebreaker)