Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Takes on Tennessee State in Home Match Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Tennessee State on Wednesday for a mid-week 2:00pm matchup at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-8, 0-3 ASUN) took a 7-0 loss at North Florida on March 23rd.

Tennessee State (3-9, 1-0 OVC) most recently defeated Eastern Illinois, 5-2 on March 22nd. The Tigers did not earn the doubles point but bounced back, taking five singles matches for the win.

This will be the 19th meeting of the Govs and the Tigers, with APSU leading the all-time series, 17-1. The last matchup was a 5-2 Gov loss on April 22nd, 2022, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.