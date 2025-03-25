57.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Introduces Scheduled Virtual Visits for Convenient, Flexible Healthcare

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Lt. Col. Thomas C. Agnew, chief of the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Air Assault Family Medical Home, connects with a Soldier, demonstrating how flexible, accessible, and efficient Scheduled Virtual Visits (SVV) can be.

He explains how SVV allows Soldiers to receive care without disrupting their demanding schedules, whether at home, in the barracks, or on duty.

BACH now offers Scheduled Virtual Visits for a variety of health needs at Primary Care Clinics, Soldier Health Clinics, Behavioral Health Clinics, and the Armed Forces Wellness Center. Virtual care provides convenient access to healthcare without the need for travel, making it easier to fit medical appointments into a busy schedule. Once scheduled, patients receive a secure link and appointment reminders via email or text.

Experience fewer interruptions, more flexibility, and faster access to care. Ask about a Scheduled Virtual Visit today by sending a message through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or calling 270.798.4677.

