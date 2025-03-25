Clarksville City Council Executive Session Moved to Regional Planning Commission Due to Tech Issues

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council will meet in Executive Session as scheduled on Thursday, March 27th, 2025, 4:30pm, but in a different location.

Due to unforeseen electronic equipment issues, the City Council Executive Session will be relocated from the normal Council Chambers venue, 106 Public Square, to the basement-level meeting room of the Regional Planning Commission (RPC), 329 Main Street.

“We apologize for having to make this very temporary move, but it is necessary to ensure the business of the City Council is properly managed without technical disruption or delay,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

City Council meetings are expected to return to Council Chambers, 106 Public Square, beginning Thursday, April 3rd, when the council is scheduled to meet in Regular Session.