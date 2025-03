Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:25am at 601 Dunbar Cave Road (Dunbar Cave State Park).

Dunbar Cave Road is completely shut down and is expected to remain closed for the next 30-45 minutes. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

There are no reported injuries, and no further information is available for release at this time.