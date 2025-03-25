DIY Gardening Class Offers Tips for Working with Your Space and Microclimates

Clarksville, TN – Nicole Wright, Programming Specialist at Wade Bourne Nature Center, recently conducted the first DIY Gardening class of the season, which delved into everything from sunlight and water sources to ‘working with the space you have’, and even microclimates.

The Center, a museum and event space at Rotary Park, promotes conservation and nature education for all ages. It is named for Clarksville native Wade Bourne, who dedicated his life to hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors.

About 35 curious gardeners were in attendance for Wright’s class. She talked about taking time to plan during the preseason, accounting for things like water run-off, the path of the sun, which areas are shaded, how the sun’s path will change throughout the year, etc.

Wright also included charts that categorized plants into sun-loving, shade-loving, water-loving, and other considerations. For upcoming events, go to www.mcgtn.org/parks/event-and-programs

