Don’t Miss “Miss Nelson is Missing!” – This Weekend Only at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Miss Nelson is Missing! continues to delight packed houses of schoolchildren coming on field trips to the Roxy Regional Theatre this week and next, so we are thrilled to get to share this witty, wacky musical with you and your families at our three public performances this weekend.

Tickets are going quickly for all shows, so please do not wait to make your reservations!

Friday, March 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 29th at 2:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Saturday, March 29th at 7:00pm

Based on the beloved 1970s children’s books, Miss Nelson is Missing! follows the class of Room 207, the worst behaved in the whole school. Spitballs flying across the room, paper airplanes sailing every which way, and uncontrollable children send gentle, long-suffering Miss Nelson over the edge.

When Miss Nelson goes missing and is replaced by Viola Swamp, a no-nonsense substitute who assigns piles of homework, the students are taken by surprise but ultimately, through the process of searching for their beloved teacher, learn lessons of appreciation and respect.

Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt with music direction by Austin Shaw and choreography by Margaret Rennerfeldt, Miss Nelson is Missing! stars Mary-Molly Storey as Miss Nelson and features Brandon Cayetano, Sarah Donofrio, Caroline Rakestraw, Zachary Wilde and Nick Winkler.

Produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Bradley & Lisa Martin and Nancye & Joe Britton, Miss Nelson is Missing! is based on the books Miss Nelson is Missing and Miss Nelson is Back, written by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall, with book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing.

This production is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

