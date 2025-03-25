57.7 F
Events

TWRA Hosts Expanded Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend at Buffalo Ridge Refuge, June 14th-15th

By News Staff
TWRA's Becoming an Outdoors-Woman

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – A Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend will be held June 14th-15th, 2025, at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. The event is expanding from the BOW Field Day from the last two years.

Hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), this year’s change will give attendees an opportunity to take three sessions rather than two. The number of class choices has doubled from six to 12.

Classes will be taught in the morning and afternoon on Saturday and will conclude with a Sunday morning session. Returning classes are utility terrain vehicle (UTV) operation, introduction to paddle sports, wild edibles, basic archery, introduction to long distance shooting, and introduction to sporting clays. The new classes this year are beginning fly fishing, pistol 101, rifle 101, field to freezer, map & compass, successful fishing skills, and trapping.

The workshop fee is $100.00 and along with the three sessions, it includes all Saturday meals and a Sunday breakfast. Space for the event is limited. Registrations may be made here.

Lodging is not included but camping is permitted, and campers must provide their own equipment. There are also hotels located nearby.

For more information contact Daniel Musselwhite, Wildlife Education Program Coordinator, at Daniel.P.Musselwhite@tn.gov

