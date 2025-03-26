54.8 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls Short Against Tennessee State in Home Match

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Unable to Overcome Tennessee State, Suffer 6-1 Loss. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 midweek matchup to Tennessee State, Wednesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early singles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell to Adler Germinal and Taj Hibbert 6-2 on the second court and Javier Tortajada and Giovanni Becchis fell 6-4 on court three. 

Giovanni Becchis won the APSU Govs lone singles victory with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub vs. Rohan Loubser/Tatenda Mutetwa, 4-5 unfinished

  2. Adler Germinal/Taj Hibbert def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-2

  3. Jonasz Dziopak/Alex Adamec def. Javier Tortajada/Giovanni Becchis, 6-4

Singles

  1. Jonasz Dziopak def. Sota Minami, 7-5, 6-1

  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Taj Hibbert, 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)

  3. Adler Germinal def. Tom Bolton, 0-6, 6-3, 6-0

  4. Nicholas Adamec def. Aeneas Schaub, 7-5, 7-6

  5. Alex Adamec def. Glen Arnet, 7-5, 6-3

  6. Chris Bogelin def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 6-2

