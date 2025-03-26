Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls Short Against Tennessee State in Home Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 midweek matchup to Tennessee State, Wednesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early singles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell to Adler Germinal and Taj Hibbert 6-2 on the second court and Javier Tortajada and Giovanni Becchis fell 6-4 on court three.

Giovanni Becchis won the APSU Govs lone singles victory with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles