Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls Short Against Tennessee State in Home Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 midweek matchup to Tennessee State, Wednesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (4-9, 0-3 ASUN) did not earn the early singles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Glen Arnet fell to Adler Germinal and Taj Hibbert 6-2 on the second court and Javier Tortajada and Giovanni Becchis fell 6-4 on court three.
Giovanni Becchis won the APSU Govs lone singles victory with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Results
Doubles
Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub vs. Rohan Loubser/Tatenda Mutetwa, 4-5 unfinished
Adler Germinal/Taj Hibbert def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-2
Jonasz Dziopak/Alex Adamec def. Javier Tortajada/Giovanni Becchis, 6-4
Singles
Jonasz Dziopak def. Sota Minami, 7-5, 6-1
Giovanni Becchis def. Taj Hibbert, 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)
Adler Germinal def. Tom Bolton, 0-6, 6-3, 6-0
Nicholas Adamec def. Aeneas Schaub, 7-5, 7-6
Alex Adamec def. Glen Arnet, 7-5, 6-3
Chris Bogelin def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 6-2