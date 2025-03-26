62.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Honors Medal of Honor Heroes with Tribute on National Medal of...
News

Clarksville Honors Medal of Honor Heroes with Tribute on National Medal of Honor Day

News Staff
By News Staff
Color Guard from the American Legion Family of Dover and Clarksville, and special guest salute honors during the singing of the National Anthem during a Medal of Honor recognition ceremony at Governor Squar Mall, Clarksville, Tenn. March 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
Color Guard from the American Legion Family of Dover and Clarksville, and special guest salute honors during the singing of the National Anthem during a Medal of Honor recognition ceremony at Governor Squar Mall, Clarksville, Tenn. March 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionClarksville, TN – March 25th is National Medal of Honor Day, a day etched into the fabric of American history. The town of Clarksville, Tennessee, proudly came together with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to host an unforgettable event.

A piece of Governor’s Square Mall, now transformed into a place of profound respect and admiration. The day was not just about commemoration—it was about creating a bridge between the past and present, uniting a community to celebrate valor, sacrifice, and unyielding love for country.

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of a remarkable tribute: a wall honoring 46 local Medal of Honor recipients from the two of the renowned military units based at Fort Campbell.

“Clarksville is more than just a city near a military installation,” said Col. (P) Travis McIntosh, Deputy Commanding General (Support) for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Clarksville is a home, a community, a place where military families are embraced, supported and appreciated.”

Col. (P) Travis McIntosh speaks with a veteran and from the American Legion of Dover, Tenn. after a Medal of Honor recognition ceremony at Governor Squar Mall, Clarksville, Tenn. March 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
Col. (P) Travis McIntosh speaks with a veteran and from the American Legion of Dover, Tenn. after a Medal of Honor recognition ceremony at Governor Square Mall, Clarksville, Tenn. March 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

McIntosh shared stories of the Medal of Honor recipients honored on the wall, emphasizing that their heroism not only reflected individual acts of courage but also the sacrifices of the brothers-in-arms who fought beside them. Stories about Pfc. Kenneth David; Sgt.1st Class Eugene Ashley Jr.; Lt. Col. Robert Cole were just a few of many who are forever recognized on the wall.

The daughter of recipient Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Rosser who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment and received the medal for actions in Korea,1952, was also in attendance.

The celebration closed with a community reception where veterans, service members, and civilians exchanged stories and built connections. For many in attendance, it was a day of learning and a reminder of the price of freedom. The wall at Governor’s Square Mall will stand going forward as more than a memorial— but as a bridge uniting a town with its military heritage and inspired a collective commitment to never forget the sacrifices made in defense of the nation.

Through events like these, National Medal of Honor Day reinforces its purpose—not just to honor the 3,528 recipients who have been awarded the Medal since the Civil War, but to recognize the enduring values it represents: bravery, integrity, and love for country. For Clarksville and Fort Campbell, this day was a resounding testament to those shared values and a reminder that the ties between community and service members are unbreakable.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Quan Lax Earns Spot on CSC Academic All-District Team
Next article
Clarksville Welcomes Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q with Grand Opening Celebration
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information