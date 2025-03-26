Clarksville Honors Medal of Honor Heroes with Tribute on National Medal of Honor Day

Clarksville, TN – March 25th is National Medal of Honor Day, a day etched into the fabric of American history. The town of Clarksville, Tennessee, proudly came together with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to host an unforgettable event.

A piece of Governor’s Square Mall, now transformed into a place of profound respect and admiration. The day was not just about commemoration—it was about creating a bridge between the past and present, uniting a community to celebrate valor, sacrifice, and unyielding love for country.

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of a remarkable tribute: a wall honoring 46 local Medal of Honor recipients from the two of the renowned military units based at Fort Campbell.

“Clarksville is more than just a city near a military installation,” said Col. (P) Travis McIntosh, Deputy Commanding General (Support) for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Clarksville is a home, a community, a place where military families are embraced, supported and appreciated.”

McIntosh shared stories of the Medal of Honor recipients honored on the wall, emphasizing that their heroism not only reflected individual acts of courage but also the sacrifices of the brothers-in-arms who fought beside them. Stories about Pfc. Kenneth David; Sgt.1st Class Eugene Ashley Jr.; Lt. Col. Robert Cole were just a few of many who are forever recognized on the wall.

The daughter of recipient Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Rosser who served in the 38th Infantry Regiment and received the medal for actions in Korea,1952, was also in attendance.

The celebration closed with a community reception where veterans, service members, and civilians exchanged stories and built connections. For many in attendance, it was a day of learning and a reminder of the price of freedom. The wall at Governor’s Square Mall will stand going forward as more than a memorial— but as a bridge uniting a town with its military heritage and inspired a collective commitment to never forget the sacrifices made in defense of the nation.

Through events like these, National Medal of Honor Day reinforces its purpose—not just to honor the 3,528 recipients who have been awarded the Medal since the Civil War, but to recognize the enduring values it represents: bravery, integrity, and love for country. For Clarksville and Fort Campbell, this day was a resounding testament to those shared values and a reminder that the ties between community and service members are unbreakable.