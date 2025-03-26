Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man, Marshall Greenlaw

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Marshall Greenlaw. He was last seen on March 10th, 2025, at around 2000 hours at his residence on Peachers Mill Road.

Marshall is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, is bald-headed, and has a beard. If anyone sees Marshall or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.