Clarksville Welcomes Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q with Grand Opening Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Jim’ N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and supporting the communities it serves, celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Clarksville today at 111 Airborne Center Road.

Clarksville public officials, including Councilman Jimmy Brown and Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mike Rainey, gathered to celebrate the new restaurant.

The new Clarksville location features a quick-casual dining style, allowing for fast customer service while providing the same award-winning barbecue, hospitality and community-oriented atmosphere that have been cornerstones of the brand for decades.

“We are excited for this new location in Clarksville as we continue our brand’s growth in Tennessee,” said Justin Thompson, Jim ‘N Nick’s local owner. “The Clarksville community has already been so welcoming, so we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors with Jim ‘N Nick’s delicious barbeque.” To further celebrate the new location and serve as a strong community advocate, Jim ‘N Nick’s Clarksville partnered with YAIPAK to raise $2,500 for the organization at its recent family and friends’ weekend.

“We want to thank the Jim ‘N Nick’s team for their generous donation,” said Sherry Nicholson, YAIPAK’s founder and CEO. “Our mission to meet the needs of those who need community and resources aligns so well with Jim ‘N Nick’s commitment to community.”

The brand plans to open several additional locations over the next 12 months. Jim ‘N Nick’s is eager to bring new team members on board to continue its mission of treating customers like family.

To learn more about Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q and employment opportunities at the new Clarksville location, visit www.jimnnicks.com

About Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q

Since its founding in 1985, Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q has mastered the art of slow-cooked, hickory-smoked barbecue with scratch-made trimmings. The company is committed to fresh, high-quality ingredients, as there are no microwaves, freezers or shortcuts in any of their restaurants. Focused on its local communities, Jim ‘N Nick’s believes customers deserve a place to unwind and reconnect with family and friends.

The company currently operates 53 restaurants in six states.