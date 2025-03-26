Voices in Velum: Women’s History Month through Books

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – “Well-behaved women rarely make history,” said former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Major takeaways from that quote are that well-known historical female characters made a lot of noise to gain their notoriety, but also how many women’s stories have not been told because their history remains quiet and invisible.

March is National Women’s History Month, a month only recently proclaimed (1987) when Congress passed a motion. Since then, presidents have issued annual declarations each March, and schools have created educational curricula marking the month.

Historical fiction writer Janis R Daly has recognized the need for more recognition of women’s stories from throughout history, so she created the 31 Titles for 31 days in 2023, composed of little-known stories about women.

Her criteria consists of 5 items:

Historical fiction genre which appeals to a wider readership Women authors only Diversity in author—cultural, as well as type of publishing and name recognition Diversity in subject matter—cultural, setting, field of recognition Goodreads ratings

These lists are compiled both from Daly’s own research but also suggestions from fellow authors.

Her complete list for 2025 is at the end of the article, but I’ve selected 3 that I’ve had the pleasure to read and will provide with a quick synopsis. I encourage you to peruse the list, select a few or, if really ambitious, read all, over the course of the year. But I do challenge you to share this list with friends, family, and fellow book club members, as well as anyone who shares the love of reading and the pursuit of greater historical knowledge.

Here are 3 that I’ve read and recommend:

The Women by Kristin Hannah

Written by the noted author of The Nightingale, the book chronicles the life of a woman serving as a combat nurse in Vietnam during a divided country and explores the idea that “Women can be heroes” though bravery and patriotism are usually ascribed to the male gender.

Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Pataki

Margaret Fuller’s story remains largely unknown, as a champion of women’s rights and a celebrated author among her contemporaries such as Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne. Pataki describes this most interesting woman’s life who may have been one the early war correspondents during her time in Italy when the country was fighting for independence.

Circling the Sun by Paula McLain

An aviator and horse trainer raised by her father in 20th century colonial Kenya, Beryl Markham was a passionate, and often reckless woman whose independence cost her relationships. McLain brings to life a cinematic Africa one may be familiar with from the Out of Africa film.

2025 List

Akmaral by Judith Lindbergh – Amazon Warrior Women, Ancient History Asia

American Daughters by Piper Huguley – Progressive political daughters and friends, Alice Roosevelt, Portia Washington, early 1900’s America

Can’t We Be Friends by Denny S. Byce & Eliza Knight – Entertainers Ella Fitzgerald, Marilyn Monroe, 1950’s America

Circling the Sun by Paula McLain – Aviator Beryl Markham, 1920’s Africa

The Dark Lady’s Mask by Mary Sharratt – Writer Aemilia Bassano Lanier, late 1500’s England

Daughters of Green Mountain Gap by Terri M. Brown – Women Healers of Rural America, late 1800’s North Carolina

Finding Margaret Fuller by Allison Pataki – Philosopher & Women’s Rights Activist Margaret Fuller, mid-1800’s Massachusetts & Italy

Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray – Writer & Editor Jessie Redmond Fauset, 1920’s New York

Hild by Nicola Griffin – St. Hild of Whitby, Dark Ages England Illuminating Darwin by Jill George – Writer, Editor & Anthropologist Arabella Buckley, mid/late 1800’s England

The Invincible Miss Cust by Penny Haw – Veterinarian Aleen Cust, late 1800’s Great Britain

Katharine, the Wright Sister by Tracey Enerson Wood – Aviator Advisor& Business Manager Katharine Wright, early 1900’s Ohio

Katharine’s Remarkable Road Trip by Gail Ward Olmsted – Civil War Nurse & Educator Katharine Prescott Wormeley, early 1900’s New England

Lady Flyer by Heather B. Moore – Aviator Nancy Harkness Love – World War II United States

The Last Twelve Miles by Erika Robuck – Code-breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman, 1920’s Washington DC / Florida

Lily of the Nile by Stephanie Dray – Princess Selene of Egypt, First Century BC, Rome

Madame Pommery by Rebecca Rosenberg – Jeanne Alexandrine Pommery, mid/late 1800’s France

Mademoiselle Eiffel by Aimie K. Runyan – Claire Eiffel, late 1800’s France

The Mesmerist by Caroline Woods – Social activist Abby Swift Mendenhall, late 1800’s Minnesota

Miss Morgan’s Book Brigade by Janet Skeslien Charles – Librarian Jessie “Kit” Carson, World War I France

A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson – Aviator Bessie Coleman, 1920’s Chicago / France / Germany

The Path Beneath Her Feet by Janis Robinson Daly – American Women’s Hospitals, 1930’s/40’s United States

The Queens of Crime by Marie Benedict – Mystery Writer Dorothy Sayers, 1930’s London

Saving Vincent by Joan Fernandez – Art Curator and Seller Jo van Gogh, 1890’s Paris

Scandalous Women by Gill Paul – Romance Writers Jackie Collins, Jacqueline Susann, 1960’s New York & London

The Secret War of Julia Child by Diana R. Chambers – Espionage Agent Julia McWilliams Child, World War II Asia

Solitary Walker by N. J. Mastro – Mary Wollstonecraft

Sunflower Sisters by Martha Hall Kelly – Nurse & Abolitionist

Georgeanna Woolsey, Civil War United States

The Vow by Jude Berman – Artist Angelica Kauffman, 1700’s Italy

The Women by Kristin Hannah – Vietnam War Nurses, 1960’s/1970’s

Women of the Post by Joshunda Sanders – Women’s Army Corps’ First Black Unit & Major Charity Adams Earley, World War II

To help spread the word, share the list on social media by using the, #31titleswomeninhistory hashtag or filling out a survey Daly has posted online at https://bit.ly/4fVDDq6 which also offers chances to win copies of some of the books on the 2025 list.