101st Airborne Division and 10th Mountain Division Conduct Transfer of Authority in Romania

Mihail Koglniceanu Air Base, Romania – The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, formally transferred authority to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), during a Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony at Mihail Koglniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 26th, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of responsibilities in support of V Corps, the U.S. Army’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

The TOA ceremony is a longstanding military tradition that signifies the seamless handover of mission duties and operational authority from one unit to another. In this instance, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, relinquished its role to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), ensuring an uninterrupted U.S. military presence in the Black Sea Region.

This transition underscores the U.S. Army’s ongoing commitment to its European Allies and partners. The continued rotational deployments contribute to regional stability and reinforce NATO’s collective defense initiatives. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will now take up the mantle, working closely with multinational forces to enhance interoperability and readiness.

“The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has played a crucial role in strengthening relationships with our NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness,” said a senior military official. “The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), is well-prepared to continue this mission and build upon the strong foundation established by their predecessors.”

The 101st Airborne Division, renowned for its air assault capabilities and rapid deployment readiness, will integrate into ongoing training exercises and joint operations with regional partners. Their mission will focus on enhancing deterrence measures, reinforcing partnerships, and maintaining a high state of combat preparedness in support of U.S. strategic objectives in Eastern Europe.

The Transfer of Authority marks another chapter in the U.S. Army’s unwavering commitment to collective security and stability in the region. As the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assumes its new responsibilities, it remains dedicated to fostering strong alliances and ensuring mission success alongside NATO partners.