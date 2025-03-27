APSU Beach Volleyball Travels to Florida for ASUN Crossover Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team heads to the Sunshine for the two-day, four-match Atlantic Sun Conference Crossover Weekend, Friday-Saturday, at The Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (3-9) opens the weekend with back-to-back ranked matchups, Friday, beginning with a 7:00am CT match against No. 16 North Florida and a 10:00am contest against Stetson. The Govs then face Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at 7:00am and 11:00am in the final day of the event.

Last time out, the Governors split a pair of March 14th matches against Tusculum and Chattanooga, defeating the Pioneers 3-2 and dropping a 3-0 decision to the Mocs at the UNA Tournament in Florence, Alabama.

The Governors’ matches against the Ospreys and Hatters is the second in program history. APSU last faced UNF in its opening game of the 2024 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, falling 5-0 following a quintet of straight-set decision. The meeting against the Hatters is the first since a 5-0 loss during the Seminole beach Battle in 2019 (3/22/19).

APSU looks for its first win against Florida Gulf Coast in its fifth all-time meeting against the Eagles. Last season, the Govs had their 2024 season come to an end following a 3-0 loss (4/26/24). Lastly, the Friday meeting with the Dolphins marks the first meeting between the two.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball heads to the Bluegrass State for the ASUN North Tournament next Friday and Saturday. There, the Governors face North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky in a 1:00pm CT and 5:00pm matches, respectively, before closing the event with a Saturday 10:00am match against Central Arkansas.