APSU Softball Heads to Conway for Weekend Series Against Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – After collecting its second Atlantic Sun Conference series victory of the season last weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team faces Central Arkansas, Friday-Sunday, at Farris Field in Conway, Arkansas.

Last weekend, Austin Peay (27-4, 5-1 ASUN) earned their 26th and 27th victories of the season against Lipscomb, with its final win of the series extending Austin Peay State University’s winning streak to an NCAA-leading 24 games, which also is the longest winning streak of any APSU program. However, after a 9-1 and 6-2 win against the Bisons to secure the series, Austin Peay State University fell in a 12-6 decision in the finale at Cathi Maynard Park.

APSU’s 27 wins this season lead the ASUN Conference, are the 11th-most nationally, and are tied for the third-most by a non-Power Four program. These marks helped Austin Peay State University in receiving eight votes in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll, Tuesday, marking the second-straight week and third time in program history the Governors appeared in any Top 25 poll.

The Governors are 24-1 since their second game of a Feb. 14 doubleheader and are outscoring opponents 182-60 – or by 4.9 runs per game – during that span which also includes nine run-rule victories.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill, Austin Peay leads the ASUN in batting average (.332), runs (218), hits (284), home runs (41), RBI (204), slugging percentage (.554), on-base percentage (.409), and is the toughest team to strikeout in the conference with just 75 K’s on the year.

Central Arkansas (15-18, 3-2 ASUN) is coming off a road series sweep against North Alabama last weekend, where the Bears outscored the Lions 24-9 in the series. Most recently, the Bears split a pair of midweek games, falling to Wichita State and defeating Tulsa, 11-.

This weekend’s series, and all ASUN Conference contests, will be live streamed on ESPN+. Fans also can follow along to live stats at the link atop this article.

Series History

Austin Peay State University is 2-3 all-time against Central Arkansas.

The Bears won the series against Austin Peay last season, 2-1, after winning the second and third game of the series (3/23-24/2024).

The Bears won the last meeting with the Govs, 3-2, in nine innings.

In the first meeting between the Govs and Bears as ASUN Conference foes (5/11/23), UCA ended APSU’s inaugural season as an ASUN affiliate following a 10-1 win in the 2023 ASUN Softball Championship in DeLand, Florida. The Bears were ranked No. 24 at that time.

Austin Peay State University won the first-ever meeting between the two with a 6-2 win in Conway (2/26/18). That win also was the only other time the Governors have traveled to Conway in program history.

National Attention

For the second straight week and third time in program history, Austin Peay State University is receiving votes in a Top 25 Poll (NFCA Coaches Poll).

APSU’s eight votes are the most in program history and surpass its five received last week.



Austin Peay State University is ranked ninth in the D1 Softball Mid-Major Poll. The Governors have resided in the mid-major poll since the second week of the season, and have been Top 10 for three-straight weeks.

Offensive Options

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in the following offensive categories: batting average (.331), slugging percentage (.553), on-base percentage (.408), hits (283), home runs (41), doubles per game (1.65), and RBI (204).

APSU is 22-2 when it records a home run this season and 12-1 when it has multiple.

The Governors are 19-1 when tallying at least three extra-base hits.

APSU is 19-2 when batting at least .300 as a team.

Austin Peay State University is 20-3 when scoring at least six runs and 10-1 when putting up at least eight. It also is 99-9 and 61-3 in both categories under head coach, Kassie Stanfill.

The Governors have done well in holding leads this season and are 22-2 when leading after both four and five innings. It also is 21-1 – and 137-4 under Stanfill – when leading through six frames.

A Preseason All-ASUN selection Kylie Campbell has started all 187 games she has appeared in across four seasons as a Governor.

Campbell leads Austin Peay State University in hits (41), triples (5) and total bases (72). Her five triples also lead the ASUN and are eighth in the NCAA this season. She also is the fourth-hardest batter to strikeout in the country.

Katie Raper leads APSU, ranks second in the ASUN, and 40th in the NCAA with 10 home runs this season. Those 10 home runs also are the seventh-most by a Governor in a single season and already are the 20th-most by a Governor in a career.

Kiley Hinton leads Austin Peay State University and is fourth in the ASUN with 11 doubles this season. She also is third on the team with seven home runs this season.

Sam Leski is second on the team with eight home runs this season.

Circle Chatter

Senior right-hander Samantha Miener leads Austin Peay State University with a career-best nine wins (9-2) that rank fourth in the ASUN. Her 2.79 ERA also is a career-best.

Another senior righty, Ashley Martin is 8-0 on the season with six saves – the second-most in the NCAA and the most by a Governor in a single season.

Clarksville native and Clarksville High School graduate Emberly Nichols has a career-high in nearly every statistical category, including her seven wins (7-2) which are third on staff.

APSU’s lone left-handed pitcher, Emma Thompson also is enjoying her career’s best year with a 3-0 record and one save across 30.2 innings. She tossed a career-best 85 pitches across 6.0 innings in a win over Bellarmine, Saturday.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home for a three-day, three-game series against Bellarmine next weekend. The Governors open the series against the Knights with a Friday 4:00pm contest before then playing noon games both Saturday and Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park.

The series against Bellarmine will be the second time the two have faced one another this season, with APSU sweeping the Knights (4-0, 2-0, 6-4) in Louisville, Kentucky, March 13th-14th, to open league action.