APSU Women’s Tennis Faces Eastern Kentucky in Senior Day Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Friday’s match will include senior day presentations after the match.

Austin Peay (4-11, 0-3 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 at North Florida. Sophia Baranov and Pauline Bruns picked up singles wins on courts one and five. Baranov took a 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6) win over Laurie Barendse on the first court. Bruns defeated Gabby Goyins on the fifth court 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Eastern Kentucky (8-15, 1-3 ASUN) took a 7-0 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on March 23rd.

This will be the 21st meeting of the Governors and the Colonels, with EKU leading 16-4. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor win on March 15th, 2024.

