Thursday, March 27, 2025
APSU Women’s Tennis Faces Eastern Kentucky in Senior Day Match

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Closes Home Slate with Senior Day Battle. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Friday’s match will include senior day presentations after the match. 

Austin Peay (4-11, 0-3 ASUN) most recently fell 5-2 at North Florida. Sophia Baranov and Pauline Bruns picked up singles wins on courts one and five. Baranov took a 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6) win over Laurie Barendse on the first court. Bruns defeated Gabby Goyins on the fifth court 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-8). 

Eastern Kentucky (8-15, 1-3 ASUN) took a 7-0 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on March 23rd. 

This will be the 21st meeting of the Governors and the Colonels, with EKU leading 16-4. The last matchup was a 6-1 Governor win on March 15th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

101st Airborne Division’s 716th Military Police Battalion Supports Southern Border Mission
