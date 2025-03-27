Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 2:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Friday’s matchup will include senior day presentations before the match.

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-3 ASUN) fell 6-1 to Tennessee State on March 26th at the Governors Tennis Courts. Giovanni Becchis won the Govs lone singles victory with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) victory.

Eastern Kentucky (8-14, 1-3 ASUN) fell to Florida Gulf Coast 6-1 on March 23rd. Fernando Bulnes earned the Colonels lone singles point with a 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5) win over Jonathan Baron.

This will be the 23rd meeting of the two teams, with EKU leading the all-time series 15-7. The last matchup was a 5-2 Colonels win on March 15th, 2024.

