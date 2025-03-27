73.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 27, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day Showdown

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Wraps Home Schedule with Senior Day Battle against Eastern Kentucky. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Wraps Home Schedule with Senior Day Battle against Eastern Kentucky. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Eastern Kentucky for a Friday 2:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Friday’s matchup will include senior day presentations before the match. 

Austin Peay (4-9, 0-3 ASUN) fell 6-1 to Tennessee State on March 26th at the Governors Tennis Courts. Giovanni Becchis won the Govs lone singles victory with his 7-5, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) victory.

Eastern Kentucky (8-14, 1-3 ASUN) fell to Florida Gulf Coast 6-1 on March 23rd. Fernando Bulnes earned the Colonels lone singles point with a 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5) win over Jonathan Baron. 

This will be the 23rd meeting of the two teams, with EKU leading the all-time series 15-7. The last matchup was a 5-2 Colonels win on March 15th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous article
APSU Beach Volleyball Travels to Florida for ASUN Crossover Weekend
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information