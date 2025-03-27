Austin Peay State University Track and Field Takes on UAB Spring Invite in Birmingham

Clarksville, TN – After collecting a trio of Top 3 finishes in its outdoor season’s opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for Alabama-Birmingham’s UAB Spring Invite at the UAB Track and Field Facility in Birmingham, Alabama.

Last time out, Madelyn Kocik earned third-place finishes in the long jump and the triple jump, while Alexis Arnett, Busiwa Asinga, Mia McGee, and Taylin Segree finished third in the event as well.

Led by second-year head coach Asha Gibson-Smith, the Governors make their second trip to the Iron City this season. Austin Peay State University opened the 2024-25 indoor season at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker, December 6th. The Governors 4×400-meter relay team highlighted the season-opening meet by winning the event.

Participating Teams (18)

Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alabama-Huntsville, Arkansas State, Auburn-Montgomery, Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Campbellsville, Cumberland (Tenn.), Jacksonville State, LeMoyne, Mercer, Stillman, Tennessee Tech, Trececca, Tuskegee, Alabama-Birmingham, West Florida.

The Schedule

Friday

Hammer Toss (1 p.m.)

4×200-meter relay (5 p.m.)

3000-meter (6 p.m.)

Saturday

5,000-meter, discus (9 a.m.)

Pole Vault, High Jump, long jump (11 a.m.)

4×100-meter relay (12 p.m.)

1500-meter (12:30 p.m.)

100-meter hurdles (1 p.m.)

400-meter dash (1:30 p.m.)

100-meter dash (2 p.m.)

Shot put, triple jump, 800-meter (2:30 p.m.)

400-meter hurdles (3 p.m.)

200-meter dash (3:30 p.m.)

4×400-meter relay (4 p.m.)

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team participates in Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, April 5th-6th, at Prefontaine Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.