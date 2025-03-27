Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 27th–31st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County has featured mild temperatures, periods of sunshine, and increasing cloud cover as the weekend approaches.

While Thursday and Friday will remain mostly dry, chances of rain will rise significantly over the weekend, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures will follow early next week.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 74°F. A slight 20% chance of showers is possible after 3:00pm, with light east winds shifting south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 57°F. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11:00pm and 1:00am. Winds will remain light, shifting from the south to the east at around 5 mph.

There will be mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with a high near 78°F. South-southwest winds will increase to 5 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 61°F. A light south wind at 5 to 10 mph will persist, keeping conditions mild.

Saturday will bring increasing rain chances, with showers likely after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70°F. South winds will strengthen to 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, so be prepared for a wet afternoon.

Saturday night will remain unsettled, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild, with a low near 62°F. South winds will continue at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday will be another warm but wet day, with showers likely and the possibility of a thunderstorm after 1:00pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will climb to around 79°F. South winds at 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

We will see widespread showers Sunday night and possible thunderstorms. Rain chances rise to 80%, and temperatures will fall to around 50°F. Winds will shift to the west at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday will be cooler, with a 30% chance of showers in the morning before skies gradually clear. The high will reach near 60°F, making for a noticeably cooler day compared to the weekend.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a slight 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will drop significantly, reaching a low of around 39°F.

Overall, the weekend will bring increasing rain and storm chances, with warm temperatures persisting until Sunday night. A shift to cooler and drier conditions will begin early next week. Keep an eye on the forecast and plan accordingly for wet weather over the weekend.