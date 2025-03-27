Clarksville Street Department Spring Cleanup Runs March 31st–May 12th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will begin its annual spring cleanup on Monday, March 31st, 2025. This service will be available to residents within the City limits free of charge, and continue through Monday, May 12th, 2025.

Pick up service shall include removal of normal yard waste only such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs. The Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial tree service.

To have yard waste to be picked up, you may contact the Clarksville Street Department during normal business hours beginning March 31st at 931.645.7464, or you may call our pick up line 931.472.3353 and leave your address with the details of your yard waste (such as limbs or biodegradable bags).

Normal yard waste for pick up must meet the following criteria:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter

Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

Must call within designated time period (March 31st-May 12th)

If you need additional information or have questions or concerns, please get in touch with the Clarksville Street Department during the normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 7:00am-3:30pm at 931.645.7464.