Clarksville’s Customs House Museum April 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in April at the Museum include Women Artists of the West: Homeland Annual 55th Juried Exhibition, African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History, Women in Sports, 50 Birds of America: Prints by Richard Sloan, Tennessee’s Textile Mill Girls: From the Labor Movement to the War Years, Storytime & Craft: Find a Rainbow Day

Customs House Museum Exhibits

African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History

Through April 20th | Harvill Gallery

The notion of work constitutes compensated labor in factories, the military, government agencies, office buildings, public service, and private homes and businesses. It also includes the community building of social justice activists, voluntary workers serving others, and institution building in churches, social clubs, and organizations.

The work of African Americans has been instrumental in shaping the lives, cultures, and histories of our communities. This exhibition features Clarksville and Montgomery County African Americans and their labors for the community.

Women Artists of the West History

Through April 27th | Lobby

Women Artists of the American West (WAOAW) was founded in 1971 in Norco, California, by a small group of women wanting to network as professionals and compete in the world of art. At that time, the Cowboys of America were exhibiting in numerous prestigious venues, but it was difficult to break into the realm of art as a woman painter or sculptor.

By pooling their efforts and promoting their careers with shows and advertising, WAOAW soon became known for its high caliber of artists and distinctive western style. While WAOAW artists in the early years of the organization were known for their western pieces in various mediums, many women artists in non-western genres wanted to become a part of the group’s legacy.

In 1988, the bylaws were changed to embrace additional genre, subject matter and style. The membership chose to drop “American” from their name and became the diverse group today known as WAOW or Women Artists of the West. Today, they have members across the country, and several from Australia and Canada.

Sandra Paynter Washburn: Evolving Continuum, Art for Art’s Sake

Through April 27th | Jostens Gallery

Sandy Washburn is a recognized teacher of acrylic and mixed media techniques. Her art has garnered numerous awards and can be found in many collections worldwide. Sandy lives on a mountaintop outside Chattanooga, TN.

50 Birds of America: Prints by Richard Sloan

Through April 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Richard Sloan’s careful attention to detail is captured in his exquisite illustrations of Southeastern birds. Once a staff illustrator at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Sloan’s work has been collected by the Smithsonian Institution among others. This collection of illustrations was donated to the Customs House Museum by Mr. & Mrs. Carl Eisemann.

Women Artists of the West: Homeland Annual 55th Juried Exhibition

Through May 4th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Homeland showcases original paintings and sculptures created by talented women artists from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The exhibit contains everything from representational artwork to abstract paintings. Juried by renowned Master Artist and Tennessee native, Lori Putnam, more than one hundred works will be included in the exhibition.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

April 3rd | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the March First Thursday Art Walk! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during the First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Island Breeze Hibachi food truck will be outside our courtyard serving up some delicious food!

Museum Programs

Tennessee’s Textile Mill Girls: From the Labor Movement to the War Years

With Amanda McCrary Smith, Doctoral Candidate, MTSU, Regional Historic Preservation Planner

April 6th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Despite unsafe work conditions, poor wages, and discriminatory practices, the textile workers, or “Mill Girls” as they were often called in newspapers and photographs, became one of the most powerful, organized, and collective voices for labor rights and unionization.

As an American Material Culture and Historic Preservation scholar, Amanda McCrary Smith will discuss several of Tennessee’s most well-known textile and garment factories, the working women who made them run and who, eventually, became the face of reform for all of the country’s textile and garment workers.

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

April 1st | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More

April 1st | 10:30am – 12:15pm | K-12 students with adults

$25 for the semester

Join us for our two in one class. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class to cover art standards and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics.

*For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

Storytime & Craft: Find a Rainbow Day!

April 3rd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a colorful adventure at our Find a Rainbow Day Storytime & Craft! We’ll be reading The Leprechaun Who Lost His Rainbow by Sean Callahan, a whimsical tale of magic, kindness, and finding joy in unexpected places, along with Raindrops to Rainbow by John Micklos Jr., a delightful story about the beauty that follows a rainy day.

After storytime, little artists can create their own rainbow mobile, a fun and vibrant craft that will brighten any space.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Going on an Egg Hunt!

April 17th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Hop into spring fun with our Going on an Egg Hunt Storytime & Craft! We’ll be reading We’re Going on an Egg Hunt by Laura Hughes, a delightful, interactive adventure filled with bunnies, surprises, and hidden eggs, along with Last One in Is a Rotten Egg! by Diane deGroat, a humorous story about friendly competition and Easter excitement. After storytime, kids can get creative with shaving cream marble egg painting,

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Seed Bookmarks and Art

April 26th | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Celebrate spring with a hands-on art experience at Family Art Saturday! This month, families can get creative by making seed bookmarks—beautiful, plantable keepsakes that will bloom into flowers or herbs. Plus, explore fun, spring-inspired art activities that celebrate nature and growth!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Mold-making with Luke Warren

April 27th | 2:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. We are pleased to welcome back APSU sculpture professor and artist, Luke Warren, as he leads us through the process of life-casting. This workshop is FREE, and all materials are included.

Register today at customshousemuseum.org.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm–4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am–12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am–12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm–4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store next.

The Museum Store

Spring Pottery Sale

This month, add a touch of handcrafted charm to your home with our April Pottery Sale! Enjoy 15% off our beautiful selection of pottery, featuring some local and unique pieces perfect for décor, dining, and gifting.

The offer expires on April 30th, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org