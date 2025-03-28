80.8 F
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Dominates Eastern Kentucky with 7-0 Senior Day Sweep

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Celebrates Senior Day with Shutout Victory Over Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a commanding 7-0 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-11, 1-3 ASUN) took the early lead by winning doubles matches on courts one and three. 

Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Mariia Fedenko and Anastasiia Cherniakova 6-3 on court one. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-4 win over Zhansaya Bakytzhan and Sasha Parkhomenko on court three. 

The Governors took singles wins on courts one through six. Torrealba, Cheng, and Sophia Baranov won in straight sets. 

Fontana fell in her third set, but came back to defeat Ceylin Ipek, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) on court three. Luca Bohlen fell in her first set, but came back to defeat  Marilou Cote, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 1-0 (10-1) on court four. Elena Thiel also fell in her first set but came back and beat Izem Olcer, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (12-10) on court five. 

Next up for APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Queens tomorrow at 9:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Masha Fedenko/Anastasiia Cherniakova, 6-3

  2. Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen vs. Ceylin Ipek/Izem Olcer, 4-4, unfinished

  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Zhansaya Bakytzhan/Sasha Parkhomenko, 6-4

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Masha Fedenko, 7-5, 6-0

  2. Denise Torrealba def. Sasha Parkhomenko, 6-1, 6-4

  3. Asia Fontana def. Ceylin Ipek, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4)

  4. Luca Bohlen def. Marilou Cote, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 1-0 (10-1)

  5. Elena Thiel def. Izem Olcer, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (12-10)

  6. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Zhansaya Bakytzhan, 6-0, 6-4

