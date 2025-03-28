Austin Peay State University Athletics Shatters Fundraising Records in Govs Give 2025 Event

Clarksville, TN – Govs Give 2025 produced record-breaking fundraising numbers for Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics, with the department shattering its previous records for money raised, donors, and gifts while also leading all departments at APSU in those categories during the annual event, which March 18th from 10:00am until 7:27pm, March 19th.

“It is always a great day to be a Gov, but today we are celebrating something extraordinary, a record-breaking day for Austin Peay State University Athletics during Govs Give 2025,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to thank all of Stacheville; we could not have done it without you. Our athletics department raised over $312,000, and that number will have a huge impact on the lives of our student-athletes and how we continue to grow our athletics department not just to be a competitive one but the best in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“Thank you for believing in the mission of Austin Peay State University Athletics and the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ I also want to thank our Champion Donors who paved the way with their outstanding gifts to start this process. This has been a remarkable event for Austin Peay State University Athletics, and we can’t wait to do it again in 2026. It is indeed a great day to be a Gov. Thank you, and as always, Let’s Go Peay.”

APSU Athletics raised $313,973 during Govs Give 2025, eclipsing the previous record of $171,837 by $142,136. The money raised by the athletics department also accounts for 58.7 percent of the total money raised throughout all of Govs Give 2025.

The Governors also had a record 562 donors – 240 more than the previous record – who gave to Austin Peay Athletics during Govs Give 2025. There also was a record number of 761 total gifts to the athletics department during Govs Give 2025, surpassing the previous gifts record of 437. APSU Athletics’ 761 gifts during Govs Give 2025 account for 47.5 percent of all gifts the university received during this year’s campaign.

With the money raised during this record-breaking fundraising campaign, Austin Peay State University Athletics will continue to grow and enhance the student-athlete experience. As a part of the advancement of the student-athlete experience, Austin Peay continues to champion the ‘Total Gov Concept,” which states:

“The foundation of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ is to expect success, attack challenges with enthusiasm, and believe there is a way to perform to our fullest potential. We seek for all Governors to pursue excellence in all aspects of their experience: leadership development, professional development, personal growth and wellness, and community outreach.”

Austin Peay State University Athletics would like to extend its thanks to all who chose to give and positively impact the lives of our student-athletes during Govs Give 2025. If you are still interested in donating to Govs Give 2025, visit this link to join those who have already made a difference for our Governors student-athletes.

Thank you, and Let’s Go Peay!