Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches on First Day of ASUN Crossover

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Battles Hard but Falls to North Florida, Stetson in ASUN Crossover. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped both matches on the opening day of the ASUN Crossover, falling 5-0 to No. 16 North Florida and No. 14 Stetson, Friday, at The Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the first match against North Florida, the APSU Govs battled closely at the No. 4 pairing, where Gabriella Mackenzie and Bailey Lasater forced a third set but ultimately fell 15-6. The Ospreys claimed straight-set wins in the remaining matchups to secure the sweep.

Against Stetson, Austin Peay State University once again came up short, with North Florida’s strong play resulting in another 5-0 defeat.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action tomorrow for Day Two of the ASUN Crossover with a 7:00am match against Jacksonville followed by an 11:00am contest against Florida Gulf Coast.

Results vs. North Florida

North Florida 5, Austin Peay 0

  1. Presley Murray/Mackenzie Murphy (UNF) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-6, 21-17
  2. Mariana F. Sanchez/Madison Espy (UNF) def. Anna Kate Clark/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-9, 21-16
  3. Cameron Humphries/Taylor Pierce (UNF) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-14, 21-14
  4. Andrea Da Silva/Hayden Wooldridge (UNF) def. Gabriella Mackenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) 21-18, 20-22, 15-6
  5. Eden Anderson/Sophia Notaro (UNF) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-11, 21-12

Results vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0

