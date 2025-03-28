Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches on First Day of ASUN Crossover

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped both matches on the opening day of the ASUN Crossover, falling 5-0 to No. 16 North Florida and No. 14 Stetson, Friday, at The Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex.
In the first match against North Florida, the APSU Govs battled closely at the No. 4 pairing, where Gabriella Mackenzie and Bailey Lasater forced a third set but ultimately fell 15-6. The Ospreys claimed straight-set wins in the remaining matchups to secure the sweep.
Against Stetson, Austin Peay State University once again came up short, with North Florida’s strong play resulting in another 5-0 defeat.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action tomorrow for Day Two of the ASUN Crossover with a 7:00am match against Jacksonville followed by an 11:00am contest against Florida Gulf Coast.
Results vs. North Florida
North Florida 5, Austin Peay 0
- Presley Murray/Mackenzie Murphy (UNF) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU) 21-6, 21-17
- Mariana F. Sanchez/Madison Espy (UNF) def. Anna Kate Clark/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-9, 21-16
- Cameron Humphries/Taylor Pierce (UNF) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-14, 21-14
- Andrea Da Silva/Hayden Wooldridge (UNF) def. Gabriella Mackenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) 21-18, 20-22, 15-6
- Eden Anderson/Sophia Notaro (UNF) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-11, 21-12
Results vs. Stetson
Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0
