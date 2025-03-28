Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches on First Day of ASUN Crossover

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped both matches on the opening day of the ASUN Crossover, falling 5-0 to No. 16 North Florida and No. 14 Stetson, Friday, at The Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the first match against North Florida, the APSU Govs battled closely at the No. 4 pairing, where Gabriella Mackenzie and Bailey Lasater forced a third set but ultimately fell 15-6. The Ospreys claimed straight-set wins in the remaining matchups to secure the sweep.

Against Stetson, Austin Peay State University once again came up short, with North Florida’s strong play resulting in another 5-0 defeat.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to action tomorrow for Day Two of the ASUN Crossover with a 7:00am match against Jacksonville followed by an 11:00am contest against Florida Gulf Coast.

Results vs. North Florida

North Florida 5, Austin Peay 0

Results vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0