Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls Short in 4-3 Battle Against Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Drops Close Match to Eastern Kentucky on Senior Day. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 4-3 loss to Eastern Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-10, 0-4 ASUN) did not receive the doubles point with losses on courts one through three. 

In singles matches, Aeneas Schaub defeated Kartik Parhar, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 on court four. On court five, Glen Arnet took a 6-3, 6-2 match against Ryan Kitchin. Javier Tortajada took a 6-2, 7-5 win over Pepe Miralles on the sixth court. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will host Queens tomorrow at 1:00pm, weather permitting. The Royals lead the all-time series 2-0, with the last matchup being a 7-0 Royals win in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 17th, 2024. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Fernando Bulnes/Nuno Pinheiro def. Aeneas Schaub/Sota Minami, 6-4

  2. Glen Arnet/Tom Bolton def. Adrian Contreras/Ryan Kitchin, 6-3

  3. Pepe Miralles/Kartik Parhar def. Giovanni Becchis/Javier Tortajada, 6-4

Singles

  1. Nuno Pinheiro def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-4, 6-2

  2. Fernando Bulnes def. Sota Minami, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4

  3. Adrian Contreras def. Tom Bolton, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

  4. Aeneas Schaub def. Kartik Parhar, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5

  5. Glen Arnet def. Ryan Kitchin, 6-3, 6-2

  6. Javier Tortajada def. Pepe Miralles, 6-2, 7-5

APSU Women's Tennis Dominates Eastern Kentucky with 7-0 Senior Day Sweep
