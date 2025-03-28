Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls Short in 4-3 Battle Against Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 4-3 loss to Eastern Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-10, 0-4 ASUN) did not receive the doubles point with losses on courts one through three.

In singles matches, Aeneas Schaub defeated Kartik Parhar, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 on court four. On court five, Glen Arnet took a 6-3, 6-2 match against Ryan Kitchin. Javier Tortajada took a 6-2, 7-5 win over Pepe Miralles on the sixth court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will host Queens tomorrow at 1:00pm, weather permitting. The Royals lead the all-time series 2-0, with the last matchup being a 7-0 Royals win in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 17th, 2024.

Results

Doubles

Singles