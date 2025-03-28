Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 28th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing pavement repair on SR 238.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing and bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for bridge texture coating and resurfacing (MM 46.6 – 50).

LOOK AHEAD: 4/4 8:00pm – 4/6 5:00am, Continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for bridge repair (MM 46.6 – 50). Detour signs will be in place.

Pavement Repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane exits for pavement repair (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

Nightly 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

Daily, there will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there may be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).



Digital sign replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

Davidson County – I-440

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there may be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

Digital sign replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full road closure on the I-440 westbound to I-40 eastbound ramp for digital messaging sign replacement. Detour signs will be in place.

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation on I-65 northbound (MM 79.8).

Drain cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures in both directions on I-65 for drain cleaning (MM 88 -97).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

Paving and construction for I-65 widening.

3/30 – 4/5, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for paving and construction work for I-65 widening from near Rivergate Parkway to US 31W (SR 41) (MM 95 – 99).

3/28 – 3/30, Continuous, Cedar Street will be closed under I-65 for bridge construction work.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there may be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75).

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial fiber installation.

3/30, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson rest areas (MM 169).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Robertson County – I-24

Bridge maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions to perform bridge maintenance (MM 29).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

