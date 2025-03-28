Clarksville Police Investigate Major Crash on Highway 48

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a serious crash with injuries on Highway 48 at Crestmore Drive. This crash has completely closed Highway 48, and Fatal Crash Investigators are responding to the scene.

Unfortunately, this will affect morning commuters, who must be prepared for delays and detours. CPD is asking the public to be patient and understands that no alternate routes are available. They are working as quickly as possible to process the scene.

At this time, there are no details on the crash available for release, other than that one individual is being flown to Nashville for their injuries.